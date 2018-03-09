Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Sometimes you need angels on wings to get you the help you need.

The pilots at Hope Air may not be angels, but they have wings, and they use them to give non-emergency medical flights to those who need help in the far-flung locations of Canada.

While fundraising often pays for commercial flights so people can get to Canada’s cities and get the medical care they need, volunteer pilots often fly patients in their own planes.

Helping out with the cause is Dave McElroy, a Kelowna pilot who touched down briefly in Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, Friday.

McElroy had just returned home from a two-month, 20-country circumnavigation of Central and South America to raise awareness for his cause, Give Hope Wings, which fundraises for Hope Air.

So far, his and others’ efforts have raised $500,000 for Hope Air.

The tour involved two planes: Wings 1, a kit airplane known as a Vans RV-6, piloted by McElroy; and the other, Wings 2, a Vans RV9A, flown by Russ Airey and co-piloted by Harold Fast.

The aircraft left Canada Jan. 2 and spent more than two months in the southern hemisphere, flying 38,000 kilometres and wracking up 155 hours of flying time.

Posted by Give Hope Wings on Thursday, November 16, 2017

“It was wonderful,” said McElroy. “We were welcomed with open arms.” The pair even got to fly in an airshow beside the Brazilian aerobatics team.

McElroy was just making a quick stop in Pitt Meadows, his first stop in Canada before heading back to Kelowna Friday afternoon. However, there was no fuel at the airport, so he had to make a detour to Langley airport, to refuel before heading home.

Former Canadian astronaut Roberta Bondar is the official patron of the Give Hope Wings project, which was tracked in real time via GPS on their website.

Another goal of Give Hope Wings was to raise the profile of aviation in Canada. “We share the belief that most people are limited only by their own imaginations, and that one of the biggest constraints on many lives is an unwillingness or inability to imagine a bigger and better future for ourselves,” says the Give Hope Wings website.

Previous story
One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

Just Posted

CVRD to receive almost $8 million for water projects

Money to come from the Federal Gas Tax Fund

Cowichan Aquatic Centre to undergo major refit

Funding coming from almost $2.4 million in federal gas taxes

Peewee Capitals sweep through Island final

Cowichan books berth in Tier 2 provincials

Herald of spring: Seedy Saturday in Cobble Hill

On Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cobble Hill holds its annual Seedy Saturday

Lexi Bainas column: Music, dinner theatre, and the search for a conductor

Our esteemed founder and enduring musical director/conductor Garth Williams is retiring.

Women’s rights focus of One Billion Rising event in Duncan

Annual event raises awareness of violence against women

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

Hostages taken as US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

VIDEO: Tofino receives $2.3M for bike path to Pacific Rim park

“This incredible amount of funding is a huge boon.”

B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA

Experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units – in 2018

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

Most Read

  • Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

    Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help