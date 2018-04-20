Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

An RCMP investigation was photobombed Friday morning by a passerby who later refused to give her name.

The incident occurred in a parking lot adjacent to Highway 3 in Princeton, at about 8:30 a.m.

Constable Ryan Henley was conducting a drug investigation that resulted from a traffic complaint.

A man was handcuffed and briefly taken into custody.

After a thorough search of the vehicle the driver was released without charges.

Henley said the man was not from the area.

However, it is believed the deer is a local resident.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Cars lined up around the block as gas hits 109.9 in B.C. city
Next story
Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

North Cowichan gives nod to Kingsview development

10-year phased-development plan approved

Island Health warns of overdose spike

A spike in overdoses in the Cowichan Valley has Island Health officials… Continue reading

Shawnigan Lake residents take to the streets over soil

The “Rally for Removal” event called on government to remove contaimnated soil

WHL teams with local ties stay alive in playoffs

Swift Current and Tri-City on to conference finals

Duncan memorial being held for RCMP veteran who died snowmobiling

Holmes was snowmobiling with a fellow officer and friend when the incident occurred.

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Farnworth says five years too long for feds to deal with organized crime in medical pot

Needs to be dealt with much sooner than that, B.C. Public Safety Minister says

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. woman known to hitchhike around province missing

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose on Vancouver Island

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Most Read