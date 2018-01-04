VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Most won’t get this close to breaching orcas – although they’ll sure try.

A video of an orca bursting out of the water off the coast of Victoria is receiving plenty of attention online – both for the majestic view but also for the reaction coming from the man who filmed it.

Posted on Facebook by Paul Keene, the video was taken Tuesday near Race Rocks by Bob Fraumeni, owner of Finest At Sea Ocean Products.

“Lord love a duck!” Fraumeni is heard yelling while filming the first of two breaches caught in the video.

“Oh there he goes again!” he yells just moments later. “It’s like watching a boxing match and being right in the ring.”

Prime viewing time to see southern resident orcas feeding on migrating salmon in the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands is between May to October, but it’s not uncommon to come across orcas and other cetaceans year-round in the region.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Just Posted

Column: My run was not a New Years resolution, but I did it anyway

Why am I even writing about this, you wonder? Only because it’s a minor miracle that it happened.

Alleged mistreatment at hospital has Cowichan Bay woman speaking out

Island Health says it will investigate

Dallas MacLeod, 17, reported missing again

Teenager last seen on Dec. 27

Business notes: London Drugs’ annual “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” a success

Business notes

Column T.W. Paterson: Booze sales paid for first Chief Justice’s salary

Staines’s death while on an errand of protest to London outraged private citizens

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Year in review: Entertainment busy in 2017

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.… Continue reading

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Most Read

  • VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

    Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water