Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

Students at a Maple Ridge elementary got a farewell to remember during their last days of school before summer break.

As they were heading out the doors of Eric Langton elementary Wednesday afternoon, secretary Cathy Barrington gave the kids her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker.

In a video posted online by Gayle Curtis, students are seen crowding around Barrington’s desk as she hits all the soulful notes just right, cheering in excitement.

Curtis told Black Press Media that Barrington has held her job at the elementary school for some time now and the students love to hear her sing.

“She has a beautiful voice and has sung for the students on many different occasions,” Curtis said. “She is a gift!”

The video has been viewed more than 7,000 times.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Just Posted

Toxic giant hogweed plants show up in Duncan

Invasive plant can cause blisters, burns and even blindness

Mustangs embrace all-star game opportunities

Cowichan club aiming at B.C. title

Kids can no longer play on the street in Chemainus subdivision

Strata board votes the practice must come to an end

Lexi Bainas column: From Bobfest to the RCMP Musical Ride

“Thou are invited”

Baseball community rallies after clubhouse robbed

Fundraiser saved by generous donations

Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

B.C. drug smuggler who used helicopters to deliver drugs sentenced

Colin Martin, 46, was responsible for delivering thousands of pounds of “B.C. Bud” to forest clearings in Washington state and Idaho

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Most Read