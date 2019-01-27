REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Abbotsford: Remembering police officer Shinder Kirk

Police officers and family members mourned the loss of Shinder Kirk on Saturday after a car crash in Nanaimo last month killed the widely respected police officer and spokesperson. Watch more >

Langley: Theo finds a new home

Theo, an 800-pound pig whose journey has touched the lives of many, took a quick trip on a ferry from the Lower Mainland to Duncan, B.C., this week to move into his new home. Watch more >

Aspen: Comox Valley’s Cassie Sharpe wins gold at X Games

Cassie Sharpe, 26, took first in women’s ski superpipe with a score of 94, rounding out a winning season that included the Olympics in PyeongChang. Watch more >

Langford: Dramatic footage of carjacking caught on surveillance

As police work to find their suspect, Crime Stoppers has released shocking footage from the scene depicting the dramatic carjacking. Luckily, the victim was OK. Watch more >

Elkford: Boy, 10, brave in the face of cancer

It’s been a month since Grade 5 Kaleb Hills-Dagenais had a tumour removed from his spinal cord. Today he’s teaching everyone a bit about strength as he faces the fight of his life. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

