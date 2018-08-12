REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Abbotsford: Inside a racing Lamborghini

Some won’t hit speeds of 254 km/h in their entire lifetime — let alone a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.Watch more >

Victoria: Contentious statue of John A. Maconald removed

To a mix of cheers and protest, the statue of B.C.’s first premier was taken down from outside City Hall. Watch more >

Cranbrook: Heat wave enough to bake cookies?

This past week’s heat wave turned vehicles into ovens, check out this Black Press Media reporter’s attempt to make some homemade cookies under 69 C conditions. Watch more >

B.C.: Behind the scenes of everyday ferry rides

The Coastal Inspiration is part of the ‘Coastal class’ of ships operated by B.C. Ferries, delivered a few years before the 2010 Winter Olympics. We take a look inside. Watch more >

Vancouver: Corgi races coming to town

Did someone say corgis? Just as summer is entering its final stretch and back-to-school season begins, Hastings Racecourse is honouring the loaves of bread with a race. Watch more >

