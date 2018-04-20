Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Saanich Police corralled a pig on the loose on Friday morning in Saanich.

As tweeted, Saanich Pound officers were unavailable, leaving the task to uniformed police officers.

“The pig was on the loose at Cordova Bay Road near Santa Clara Avenue at 645 a.m.,” said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “At 7 a.m. the complainant called back saying she was headed for the highway.”

Three officers attended and managed “to put the grab on her” before she could cross the Pat Bay Highway.

She’s since been reunited with her owner.

The agency then tweeted “You can’t make this stuff up,” #saanichlife.

