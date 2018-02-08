A bull elk got up onto the roof of a house in Castlegar. (Karen Wenger)

Behind the photo of the elk on a snow-covered roof

The bull elk spotted on a rooftop was able to get up there by using snow to climb onto the carport.

CASTLEGAR — The bull elk spotted on a Castlegar rooftop was able to get up there by using snow to climb onto the top of the carport, according to the homeowner.

Karen Wenger, who lives on First Avenue down by the river, said the elk has been hanging out in her neighbourhood for about a month, but only ever got up on her roof once.

“Most of the houses down here are built into banks. Our houses are lower in the front than they are in the back, so my carport roof, in the back, is maybe only three feet off the ground and then with the snow there it’s an easy leap for him to get up there,” she said.

From the roof of the carport, the elk was then able to access the roof of the house.

Wenger said the elk has also been helping himself to the shrubs in her backyard.

It’s not the first time she’s seen elk in the neighbourhood, “but we’ve never had one that’s made himself at home like this one.”

The elk was unavailable for comment.

Previous story
How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Just Posted

Red dresses go up in Duncan as ‘art turned protest’

Cowichan Tribes is hosting their 1st Annual Walk for Missing and Murdered Men, Women and Children.

Chance encounter changes two lives in Chemainus Theatre’s ‘Once’

Is it the magic, is it the music? A guy and a girl just know it happened once.

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Column: Women we recognize, revere and remember on the 121st anniversary

Feb. 19 marks the 121st anniversary of the founding of the first Women’s Institute in the world.

Enjoy an adventure to ‘Treasure Island’ with QMS

It’s Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary tale of pirates, buried treasure, and more

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Most Read