Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

There’s been a few false alarms but on Sunday morning, B.C.’s south coast woke up to a light layer of snow blanketing the region.

Temperatures hit below zero degrees in the region, giving the south coast a slight taste of what the rest of B.C. – and Canada – have been seeing for months.

But although locals took to social media to show their excitement, many seemed conscious that Sunday’s light dusting wasn’t really anything to get too worked up about.

Waking up to beautiful snow in #NorthVan. Just staring to accumulate #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/dfGcfVsMh4 — Matt MacDonald (@meteo_matt) February 3, 2019

Snowing lightly in my area of Surrey. It’s sticking though #BCstorm The video below was at the start of it. pic.twitter.com/THFfS3e4ty — Rachelle B☃️❄️☃️🌲😊 (@Sunshinerays1) February 3, 2019

Highway 19 south of Cumberland at ~8am #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/KW4nhza1pm — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) February 3, 2019

It's currently snowing in #yvr. Woohoo! I predict the news reports will be filled with accidents, lineups for snow shovels, and a general Lower Mainland freakout. #BCStorm #PrayforVancouver pic.twitter.com/CEmkl1RFpA — Allison L. 🙋📱 (@AlliEvolution) February 3, 2019

