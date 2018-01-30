B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Estate Winery in West Kelowna made the top 100 list in Canada. Image: Facebook/Quails’ Gate

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, OpenTable has announced its Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2018, and with 14 restaurants on the list, B.C. is a great place to swoon over a good meal.

Of those 14 B.C. restaurants, three are found in the Okanagan, two on Vancouver Island and nine in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

In fact, this year Vancouver was ranked as one of Canada’s top ten most romantic cities with six local restaurants featured including Seasons in the Park, The Teahouse Restaurant and Five Sails Restaurant.

The winning restaurants in the top 100 list span nine provinces with Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec claiming the greatest number of honourees.

The Niagara region rules in romance with 12 of Canada’s most romantic restaurants, reinforcing its reputation as the honeymoon capital of the world.

The list includes celebrated romantic spots such as Seasons in the Park with its stunning panoramic view of Vancouver’s skyline, Montreal’s French classic Restaurant Le Continental and the charming Inn on the Twenty in Niagara.

In addition to ambiance, Canadians also favour particular cuisines for their romantic dinners. Steakhouses and Italian restaurants were our top choices while Canadian, Continental and French cuisines were also popular.

“From coast to coast, Canada has endless romantic dining options,” said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer with OpenTable.

“This year’s list is the ideal guide for those looking to spark connection on Valentine’s Day and beyond, featuring an array of restaurants that offer memorable experiences, from casual to fine dining.”

In total, the 100 Most Romantic list features restaurants from 46 cities across nine provinces.

Ontario is the province with the most restaurants with 40 establishments, followed by Alberta with 20, British Columbia with 14 and Quebec with 13.

Rounding out the list are restaurants from Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

OpenTable says the list is created with the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants in Canada.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada according to OpenTable diners are as follows (in alphabetical order, with B.C. listed first):