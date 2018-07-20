Nelson Homegrown player Amy Mackay showed the Star how to throw a frisbee ahead of the annual Disc Break ultimate frisbee tournament at Lakeside Park. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.

Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.

