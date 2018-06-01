Cowichan Valley lacrosse players Dante Evans and Devyn Zunti will suit up for Vancouver Island at the 2018 BC Summer Games. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Valley lacrosse players excited for BC Games opportunity

Devyn Zunti and Dante Evans will suit up for Island team

Box lacrosse fans in the Cowichan Valley will have a pair of local products to cheer for at the 2018 BC Summer Games this July.

Devyn Zunti and Dante Evans of the midget B Cowichan Thunder will be suiting up for the Island team in front of home crowds as the Valley hosts the province.

“The big crowds will be really different,” Evans said. “It will be a good feeling.”

Zunti represented B.C. at the national bantam box lacrosse championships two years ago, finishing fourth in Canada, but he expects the BC Games to be a different experience.

“I think it will be different because it’s different teams from across the province, not across Canada,” he said.

To make the cut for the Island team, Zunti and Evans had to make it through a pair of two-and-a-half-hour tryouts, with about 50 other hopefuls from across the region. They were notified by email a few days later that they had been selected.

“I was excited,” Evans said. “I wasn’t expecting it. It was a nice feeling.”

Zunti has played lacrosse for 13 years, while Evans has been in the sport for “six or seven” seasons.

“It’s a fun sport,” Zunti said. “I like the contact.”

“You have to have good athleticism about you,” Evans added.

Both players hope to win gold at the Summer Games, and come out of the experience as better all-around players.

“It’s going to take teamwork,” Evans said. “A lot of working together.”

Valley lacrosse players excited for BC Games opportunity

Devyn Zunti and Dante Evans will suit up for Island team

