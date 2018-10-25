U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Cowichan United played to a 3-0 loss to Prospect Lake at Layritz Turf last Sunday afternoon, but head coach Tyler Hughes felt the game showed his team is going in the right direction.

“The scoreline wasn’t reflective of how we played,” he said. “I was quite happy with our overall performance.”

The second-year U21 soccer team is still incorporating some new players, and some of the more experienced players have missed time with injuries. The coaching staff is trying to set a standard at training sessions and games and let players know what is expected of them. Some players are still adapting to that, but Sunday’s match was their best showing to date.

“This was one of our best games in terms of preparedness in warmup,” Hughes said. “Our focus and attitude were very good in warmup. In the game, that got us off to a really good start. We were ready to play; everyone was focused and had the right mentality.

“In terms of a step in the right direction, We were very happy with the approach to the game, for sure.”

Prospect’s goals, for the most part, came on unfortunate bounces.

“We had a couple of unlucky goals against us,” Hughes said. “Nothing you can really do anything about.”

The team hard hat award was presented to Elvis Asengi.

“He’s only been with us maybe a month,” Hughes said. “He’s had an injury so he’s been in and out. The last week and a half he’s been more consistent and healthy. He put in a real solid effort.”

Cowichan got off to a rough start in their debut season a year ago, but came together down the stretch and won the George Smith Cup as Island U21 champions. There’s no reason to think the same thing can’t happen again.

“This year is sort of playing out similar to last year,” Hughes said. “We lost a handful of older, experienced players, and that was a very important part of the team. They helped set the standards and demanded more.

“Everybody we’ve got on the team is there because we believe in them. We believe we can accomplish what last year’s team did, and even more.”

Currently sitting fourth of six teams with one win, three draws and two losses, Cowichan will play at home this Sunday, hosting the Mid Isle Mariners at the Sherman Road turf at 2:15 p.m.

Mid Isle is first in the league right now with five wins and one draw, but Cowichan is the only team to have taken points off the Mariners, thanks to a 1-1 tie in Ladysmith on Sept. 23.

“Even last year when we played them we had really close games, and we had a good game against them at the start of the season,” Hughes noted. “It could have gone either way. Every game in this league is a tough game. None are beyond us, but none are going to be easy for us.”