Tigers shortstop Chris Moreside throws to second baseman Craig Snyder for an inning-ending out on Tuesday evening. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Tigers break it open in fourth

Fastball team beats Baker Supply 6-2

The Red Arrow Duncan Tigers overcame a slow start on Tuesday to prevail 6-2 over Baker Supply in a Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League game at Glenora’s Waldon Park.

The Tigers’ first three batters in the opening inning all struck out, but the team managed one run in the second inning, then exploded for four in the third and added one more in the fifth for good measure.

It helped that starting pitcher Trevor Gicas was able to hold Baker Supply at bay, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning when he gave up a two-run homer to Theo Vandenburg. Craig Snyder took over the mound for the last two innings.

After their inauspicious start, the Tigers ended up racking up 11 hits in the game, led by Ryan Kline, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Trevor Gicas, who was 2-for-3 with two runs. Snyder, Aaron McQuarrie, Chris Kline, Chris Moreside, Jamie Gicas and Tanner McQuarrie each had one hit. Moreside came up with two RBIs, and Snyder and Tanner McQuarrie had one each.

The Tigers faced Parksville in Cedar on Thursday, and play at home again against Baker Supply next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

