Sara Goodman an All-Canadian, three other Valley players win title with UVic

Three field hockey players from the Cowichan Valley led the University of Victoria Vikes to gold in the national university championships, while another, Sara Goodman of the University of British Columbia, was named a USports All-Canadian.

Fifth-year player and co-captain Stefanie Langkammer, Canada West all-star goalkeeper Robin Fleming and second-year player Ashton Aumen helped UVic defeat the host York University Lions 3-1 in the national championship game on Nov. 3. The win was the first for the Vikes and head coach Lynne Beecroft — a member of the North Cowichan/Duncan Sports Wall of Fame — since 2008.

“We had a reunion with the 2008 team earlier this year and the one thing they passed on to us was it’s not necessarily about the winning, it’s about the friendships you develop,” Beecroft told Usports.ca. “This group will live together forever. They’ve got along so well all year and we played a good team game in both games here. Everybody did their part, I can’t single out one player who stood out from our team because they all played great.”

The 2008 Vikes team also featured plenty of Cowichan Valley talent: Katie Bennett, Amanda and Katie Collison, Perri Espeseth and Chelsea Rabey.

Goodman, who helped UBC to the national championship in 2017, was named an All-Canadian after taking Canada West All-Star honours along with Fleming in October.

“I feel very honoured to be recognized as an All-Canadian,” Goodman said in an email to the Citizen. “Although our season wasn’t as successful as we would have liked, we were still able to make huge strides from the beginning to the end. We had some impactful injuries and faced some tough game results, but I am proud to say we never let that discourage us.”

Goodman continues to train with the U21 junior national team, and hopes to get into some games with the senior team in the new year.