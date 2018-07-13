Duncan Tigers shortstop Chris Kline throws out a runner at first base in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s win over Baker Supply. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Red Arrow Tigers make a statement to NSFML

Duncan team beats everyone down the stretch

The Red Arrow Duncan Tigers served notice to the rest of the Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League by beating each of the other teams in their last three games prior to the playoffs.

The Tigers beat the Parksville Red Sox 4-1 in Nanaimo on June 27, got by Wheatsheaf 10-7 in Cedar on July 5, and doubled up on Baker Supply 10-5 at Glenora’s Waldon Park this past Tuesday.

Pitcher Craig Snyder gave up just one run on three hits and struck out seven Parksville batters in the win over the Red Sox. Marty Steen led the offence, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Jamie Gicas was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, and Trevor Gicas went 2-for-4 and scored once.

Corey Bullen paced the attack against Wheatsheaf, going 3-for-4 with two runs, while Jamie Gicas was 2-for-3 with three runs. Chris Kline went 2-for-5 with two runs, and Trevor Gicas batted 1-for-2 and scored the other run.

At home on Tuesday, Snyder plowed through the Baker Supply lineup for 12 strikeouts, and provided his own support at the plate with a three-run homer in the third inning, part of a 2-for-4 night with five RBIs and two runs. Dan Whiteford went 2-for-3 and scored three times, and Joey Massingham made his season debut going 2-for-3 with two runs.

“Joey’s hits would have been outs for 99 per cent of other guys, but he’s so quick,” manager Joe DiLalla commented.

The Tigers, who have been unbeaten since adding Red Arrow Brewing as a title sponsor in early June, start the playoffs next Wednesday, hosting Baker Supply at Waldon Park at 7 p.m. All four NSMFL teams will be in action at Wheatsheaf the following night.

Mustangs avenge loss by punishing Cubs twice
Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

