Pickleball players warm up for the Island Championships with a mock tournament. (Submitted)

Many local players got into the action as the Cowichan Lake Pickleball Club prepared for the 2018 Vancouver Island championships with a mock tournament on June 6.

The event attracted a total of 38 competitors to the courts on Cowichan Avenue.

The mock tournament was part of the lead-up to the 2018 Vancouver Island Pickleball Association Championships, which the club is hosting on Aug. 11 and 12.

For more information, visit www.cowichanlakepickleball.ca or facebook.com/CowichanPickleball