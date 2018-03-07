PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

Langley Christian Lightning forward Asher Mayan considered his option while dribbling against Britannia Bruins guard Steven Ta at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, in a 2A match-up. March 7 marked the opening day of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships. Troy Landreville Black Press

We have tip off.

The 73rd annual B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships got underway in four divisions this morning (March 7) at the Langley Events Centre.

By Saturday night, March 10, when the 4A final is decided at the LEC’s arena bowl, provincial champions will be decided in four divisions.

Results from Wednesday morning saw Similkameen defeat Fraser Lake 115-54 and King David down BC Christian Academy in the 1A division; Britannia beat Langley Christian 78-60 and King George best Sa-Hali 93-43 in the 2A loop; South Kamloops edge Carihi 58-51 and Pitt Meadows defeat Mark Isfeld 69-59 in the 3A division; and Semiahmoo outscore Rutland 95-74 and Belmont down W.J. Mouat 70-60 in the 4A loop.

Langley Christian Lightning forward Asher Mayan battled for a rebound against Britannia Bruins forward Charles Leeson Jr. at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, in a 2A match-up. March 7 marked the opening day of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships. Troy Landreville Black Press

Langley Christian Lightning forward Asher Mayan made a move against Britannia Bruins guard Steven Ta at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday, in a 2A match-up. March 7 marked the opening day of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships. Troy Landreville Black Press

Similkameen Sparks guard Harjeep Bengag went up for a layup against Fraser Lake Cougars guard Julian Chmelyk in a 1A game, part of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships that tipped off Wednesday at the Langley Events Centre. Troy Landreville Black Press

Mark Isfeld Ice coach Tom Elwood rallied his troops during their 3A game against the Pitt Meadows Mauraders, as the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships tipped off in four divisions at the Langley Events Centre on Wednesday morning, March 7. Troy Landreville Black Press

W.J. Mouat Hawks guard Sukhi Kang dribbled the ball towards the basket in the dying seconds of the first half, while being shadowed by Belmont Bulldogs guard Daunte Nelson in 4A action Wednesday morning at the Langley Events Centre’s Arena Bowl. March 7 marked the opening day of the B.C. high school senior boys basketball championships. B.C. champions in four divisions will be crowned this weekend. Troy Landreville Black Press