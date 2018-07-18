Nanaimo Airport set to welcome 8 charter planes for BC Summer Games

The Nanaimo Airport is awaiting the arrival of eight charter planes on Wednesday night. (File photo)

Hundreds of athletes and support officials from around the province will arrive at Nanaimo Airport Wednesday night on their way to the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley.

Eight charter flights will bring 690 participants from Cranbrook, Prince George, Smithers, and Terrace.

“The Games celebrate sport and community and those values are important to us,” said Nanaimo Airport CEO Mike Hooper. “We’re looking forward to seeing all the excited faces among the young athletes and the officials.”

The airport team will be busy as passengers and their luggage make their way from their planes to buses that will take them to the Cowichan Valley.

The Games start on Thursday.

On Sunday, 620 people will return to the airport to fly home after the Games wrap up.

“Transporting athletes, coaches and officials from every corner of the province to the BC Games is no easy undertaking,” said Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “Partners like the Nanaimo Airport and Jazz Aviation are key to ensuring that the logistics of flying close to 700 people to the Games goes smoothly and that the participants’ journey is part of their memorable experiences of the Games.”

Hooper added that the Nanaimo Airport will call on past experience to ensure tonight’s arrivals go as planned. The airport was also the transportation hub for the 2014 BC Summer Games in Nanaimo.

“We’re big supporters of groups and activities that benefit the communities we serve,” he said. “The Games are a great example of a community-driven event that will leave a legacy the region can enjoy.”