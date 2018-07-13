Cowichan’s own Robin MacDowell coaches the Mexican women’s sevens team during a match against Canada at Brentwood College on Tuesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Mexico gets experience in exhibition with Canada

Coach MacDowell pleased with Brentwood matches

Canada dominated both halves of a doubleheader against Mexico at Brentwood College School on Tuesday afternoon as the teams prepared for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The established Canadian side, which includes several B.C. products, prevailed 49-0 in the first game and 46-0 in the second, but Mexico’s head coach, Robin MacDowell wasn’t disappointed at all.

“It was exactly what we needed,” he said. “A huge jump in competition and lots of takeaways. Better to learn these lessons a week and a half out than at the World Cup itself. We have a young team that is building and it’s all part of the process.”

The Duncan-born-and-raised MacDowell brought the Mexican team to the Cowichan Valley for a final training camp in advance of the World Cup that takes place on July 20-22 in San Francisco.

Mexico, which will be making its first-ever appearance at the World Cup, is seeded 16th going in. Canada, which has appeared in every Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament so far, and which finished second at the last event in 2013, is seeded third behind New Zealand and Australia.

