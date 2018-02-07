Paddy Nelson slips past a Gorge defender late in Cowichan’s 4-0 win over Gorge last Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

LMG keeps the pedal down

Cowichan LMG had already clinched the Garrison Cup as the Vancouver Island Soccer League’s Div. 1 champions, but that didn’t mean they were going to let up when they played host to Gorge last Friday.

Although head coach Glen Martin gave significant playing time to several players who usually come off the bench, Cowichan still prevailed by a convincing 4-0 score.

Gorge, which is in a four-team dogfight for the third through sixth positions, had a lot more to lose than Cowichan.

“For Gorge, it meant a lot,” Martin noted. “It’s good to beat a team that came to play.”

Paddy Nelson scored first-half goals in the eighth and 23rd minutes. Cooper Barry and Craig Gorman found the back of the net in the second half, in the 57th and 69th minutes, respectively. Gorge earned a red card as proceedings got nasty late in the second half, but Cowichan was unable to capitalize.

“We had chances to score, but just didn’t,” Martin said.

Darian Achurch collected his league-best seventh shutout of the season. Among Cowichan’s starters against Gorge were several who hadn’t started the previous match, including Russell Lederer, Jose Muro, Govinda Innes and Brad Archibald.

LMG’s next league game isn’t until Feb. 24, when they visit Vic West. Vic West will need a single point to clinch second place, while Cowichan will be looking for a club-record 15th win, which would give them 46 points, also a club record. Nelson’s 21 goals are one back of Lakehill’s Ryan Andre for the league lead, and he will be looking to pull ahead in that race, although Martin isn’t optimistic.

“The forfeit game [a no-show by the V.I. Wave in October] and the game that was called short [the Dec. 8 “Fog Bowl” against Vantreights] will probably cost him the title,” the coach said.

Cowichan has this coming weekend off as they have a bye through the first round of Jackson Cup play. They get going in that tournament on Feb. 16 when they host the V.I. Wave.

 

Craig Gorman fires a shot at the Gorge net in the second half of Cowichan’s 4-0 win over Gorge on Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Russell Lederer leads a drive toward the Gorge net in the second half of Cowichan’s 4-0 win over Gorge on Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
VIDEO: Piggies lock up Times Cup

Just Posted

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan Sharpies get the 411 on collecting used needles safely

In a casual atmosphere at the Seniors Centre, a paramedic explains how to collect needles safely

VIDEO: Neighbours worried about plan to build four tiny houses in Lake Cowichan subdivision

Drainage worries, concerns about emergencies, and lack of overall information make meeting tense

MLA Furstenau to hold town hall meeting in Cowichan

“Sonia will provide a brief update on the work she has undertaken”

LMG keeps the pedal down

Cowichan LMG had already clinched the Garrison Cup as the Vancouver Island… Continue reading

North Cowichan council to set standards of conduct

New code will cover council members and staff

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Most Read