Jaguars all over the podium at Garriock

Graeme Dailey competes for the CVAC Jaguars in javelin at the Garriock Track and Field Meet earlier this month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The host CVAC Jaguars had four podium sweeps at the 2018 Garriock Track and Field Meet on the weekend of June 9 and 10.

The Jaguars swept the 14-15 boys 300m, with Josh Greir first, Syon Foo second and Graeme Dailey third; the 14-15 boys high jump, with Ben Rossouw first, Foo second and Josh Beaton third; the 12-year-old boys discus with AJ Irvine first, Logan Rademaker second and Richard Goble third; and the 11-year-old girls 800m race walk, with Annette Blumel first, Tori Johnstone second and Maëlle Titone third.

The Cowichan club also had several near-misses in which they took three of the top four spots: the 16-17 boys 100m with Sam Prokopchuk first, Matt Day second and Tony Else fourth; the 12-year-old boys hammer with Noah Logan second, AJ Irvine third and Goble fourth; the 12-year-old boys shot put with Logan second, Rademaker third and Irvine fourth; the 10-year-old boys high jump with Jackson Lenarcic first, Atticus Crawford second and Rhys Bartram-Amos fourth; and the 10-year-old boys long jump with Lenarcic second, Rudolf Kruger third and Bartram-Amos fourth.

Many of the athletes involved in the sweeps and near-sweeps earned medals in other events. Foo was first in the 14-15 boys 100m hurdles and second in the 800m; Josh Beaton placed third in the 14-15 boys 100m hurdles; and Rossouw placed first in the 14-15 boys 200m, second in javelin and third in discus.

Rudolf Kruger was first in the 10-year-old boys 60m hurdles, 1000m, 100m and 600m, and second in the 60m; and Lenarcic placed first in the 10-year-old boys shot put, discus and javelin, and second in the 60m hurdles, 1000m and 600m.

In the 16-17 boys division, Day and Else tied for first in high jump. Else also won the shot put and was second in discus and third in long jump, and Day finished first in the 400m, while Prokopchuk was first in long jump.

Rademaker also took first in the 12-year-old boys javelin, and Goble was third.

Other top-three finishes by CVAC Jaguars:

18-19 women

Emma Dewit: first in 100m and shot put

14-15 girls

Margo Blumel: first in 100m hurdles and high jump, third in 800m

Jayda Lauzon: first in long jump, third in 200m

Sarah Carson: second in triple jump and high jump, third in long jump

Lexi Lazenby: second in 300m and 300m hurdles

Victoria Dailey: second in shot put

14-15 boys

Jameson Hengstler: second in shot put

Devon Clayton: third in shot put

13-year-old boys:

Evan Mayer: first in javelin, second in 80m hurdles, third in 200m hurdles and triple jump

Miles Powell: first in 800m, third in high jump

Jack Whitney: third in 800m and hammer

Cole Erickson: third in 80m hurdles

12-year-old girls:

Amelia Varga: first in 100m and 200m, third in long jump

Nehayla Menzies: second in 800m race walk, third in shot put

12-year-old boys:

Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger: first in 300m, third in 100m and long jump

Grey Williamson: first in 80m hurdles

Wyatt McMaster: second in 1200m, third in 200m hurdles

Christopher Goble: second in high jump

Maximilian Powell: third in 800m

11-year-old girls:

Alexa Dow: first in 1000m, 600m and javelin

Jaeda Douglas: first in discus, second in shot put, third in long jump

Nova Wedmann-Kent: second in long jump, third in 60m

Sophia Beaton: third in high jump

11-year-old boys:

Tahlon Buttle: second in 1000m

Luke Prest: third in 60m hurdles

Seth Miller: third in 100m

Nine-year-old girls:

Nevaeh Weir: first in high jump, third in shot put

Mila Buttle: second in 1000m, 60m, long jump and high jump, third in 60m hurdles and 100m

Nine-year-old boys:

Silas Miller: first in shot put

Mason Martin: second in 60m hurdles and high jump, third in long jump