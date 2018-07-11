Cowichan Bay’s Matt Baird has committed to the Kerry Park Islanders for the coming season. (Citizen file)

Isles add Baird for 2018-19

The Kerry Park Islanders have inked 17-year-old defenceman Matt Baird to a commitment for the 2018-19 hockey season.

Baird got into eight games as an AP last season, recording one assist and six penalty minutes.

“I am a two-way defenceman that likes to play a physical game,” Baird said in a statement on the Islanders’ Twitter account. “And I pride myself on my competitive edge and work ethic.”

The six-foot, 185-pound blueliner played the last two seasons in the BC Major Midget League with the South Island Royals, playing 67 games and recording five goals, eight assists and 176 penalty minutes.

Baird hails from Cowichan Bay and previously played in the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey system.

