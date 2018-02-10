Hooper runs to victory in Cobble Hill 10K

Cowichan Bay’s Alison Hooper was the top female finisher at the Cobble Hill 10K on Jan. 21. (Lois DeEll photo)

Cowichan Bay’s Alison Hooper was the top female finisher in the Cobble Hill 10K road race hosted by the Ceevacs Road Runners last month.

Hooper, a cross-country specialist with the UVic Vikes, finished the course in 35 minutes and 38 seconds on Jan. 21, 26 seconds faster than her UVic teammate Chloe Hegland, who placed second. Hooper and Hegland both achieved personal bests and set course records in the F25-29 and F20-24 divisions, respectively.

Victoria’s Catrin Jones placed third at 37:38. The top female masters runner was Shawnigan Lake’s Nancy Baxendale, who finished in 40:58.

Nanaimo’s Shelby Drope was the top male runner, with a time of 33:00, followed by Victoria’s Ian Searle (33:13) and Cowichan Bay’s Kyle Irvine (33:24). Craig Odermatt of Victoria was the first male masters runner at 33:53.

Victoria’s Trevor Neil also set a course record by winning the M0-15 division in 37:45. Mackenzie Loyer of Port Alberni was the first F0-15 runner with a time of 44:56.

“I was very pleased with how the race went today,” race director Ian Milne said. “Very stormy conditions earlier in the morning gave way to blue skies and perfect racing conditions by the start of the race, making for keen competition and some very good performances,” said Race Director Ian Milne.