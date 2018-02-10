Cowichan Bay’s Alison Hooper was the top female finisher at the Cobble Hill 10K on Jan. 21. (Lois DeEll photo)

Hooper runs to victory in Cobble Hill 10K

Cowichan Bay runner beats UVic teammate by 26 seconds

Cowichan Bay’s Alison Hooper was the top female finisher in the Cobble Hill 10K road race hosted by the Ceevacs Road Runners last month.

Hooper, a cross-country specialist with the UVic Vikes, finished the course in 35 minutes and 38 seconds on Jan. 21, 26 seconds faster than her UVic teammate Chloe Hegland, who placed second. Hooper and Hegland both achieved personal bests and set course records in the F25-29 and F20-24 divisions, respectively.

Victoria’s Catrin Jones placed third at 37:38. The top female masters runner was Shawnigan Lake’s Nancy Baxendale, who finished in 40:58.

Nanaimo’s Shelby Drope was the top male runner, with a time of 33:00, followed by Victoria’s Ian Searle (33:13) and Cowichan Bay’s Kyle Irvine (33:24). Craig Odermatt of Victoria was the first male masters runner at 33:53.

Victoria’s Trevor Neil also set a course record by winning the M0-15 division in 37:45. Mackenzie Loyer of Port Alberni was the first F0-15 runner with a time of 44:56.

Victoria’s Trevor Neil also set a course record by winning the M0-15 division in 37:45. Mackenzie Loyer of Port Alberni was the first F0-15 runner with a time of 44:56.

“I was very pleased with how the race went today,” race director Ian Milne said. “Very stormy conditions earlier in the morning gave way to blue skies and perfect racing conditions by the start of the race, making for keen competition and some very good performances,” said Race Director Ian Milne.

Milne also expressed his thanks to the series sponsors, local sponsors and the many volunteers from the Ceevacs Roadrunners.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Just Posted

Column T.W. Paterson: When doctors still made house calls

For 15 years Dr. Watson Dykes was Duncan’s leading, sometimes only, obstetrician and surgeon.

Duncan doctor raises health impacts of cell towers

Stephen Faulkner concerned about Safety Code 6

U14 Crushers win league title

Cowichan crew clinches with win over Juan de Fuca

Column: Who doesn’t love to sing along with the ‘Sound of Music’?

“I Have Confidence you’ll find Something Good as we say So Long, Farewell to our ancient kitchen stove”

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Most Read