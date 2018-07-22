Duncan wrestlers Ashton Combdon and Hayley Bye-Pace both medalled for Vancouver Island-Central Coast (Zone 6) at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

Duncan wrestler Ashton Combdon beats the odds to medal at BC Summer Games

Combdon joins CVWC teammates Talon Hird and Hayley Bye-Pace on the podiu

Vancouver Island-born Ashton Combdon may be only five-foot-five and in the 54kg weight class, but he is a force to be reckoned with.

Combdon won an impressive bronze medal in wrestling at Chemainus Secondary School on Saturday as part of the BC Summer Games on Saturday.

The Zone 6 wrestler from Duncan has a life-threatening condition of the digestive system that has required him to endure over 50 procedures and surgeries, but this seems to have only made him stronger in heart, mind and body.

Combdon works on technical wresting skills three times a week, as well as hitting the gym and jogging regularly. A member of the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club, he trains with his mentor, five-foot-two, Queen of Angels School student and wrestling partner Talon Hird.

“Talon is amazing,” Combdon said of Hird, a two-time provincial champion. “He’s untouchable. We train together and he challenges me.”

Hird also won a medal at the BC Summer Games, a gold in the 52kg weight class. Similarly, female teammate Hayley Bye-Pace, a good friend of Combdon’s, also won a gold medal that day in her weight class. The Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) wresting team has done very well gathering medals for the team competition that will be decided on Sunday.

Nick Zuback, a Queen of Angels teacher and head coach of the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club, is amazed by Combdon’s progress as an athlete.

“Ashton came to me really keen about joining the wrestling team when he first started at Queen of Angels School in Grade 7,” Zuback recalled. “I have never seen someone more dedicated and hard-working than Ashton. He is a sponge for knowledge and when he learns a technique he wants to perfect it.”

For Combdon, the BC Summer Games have been a great experience and he has particularly enjoyed the team aspect of the Games. He is setting his sights on the Olympics, and with all he has been through in life and how far he has already come, there’s a good chance with his continued hard work, he will get there.

Previous story
Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie
Next story
Family effort helps Duncan swimmer Mary Paridaen van Veen to gold at BC Summer Games

Just Posted

Duncan wrestler Ashton Combdon beats the odds to medal at BC Summer Games

Combdon joins CVWC teammates Talon Hird and Hayley Bye-Pace on the podiu

Family effort helps Duncan swimmer Mary Paridaen van Veen to gold at BC Summer Games

Mom, dad and sister all members of the Cowichan Valley swimming community

‘What Were You Wearing’ exhibit to spend July at Cowichan VIRL

“Our society tends to default to the question, ‘Well, if she was raped, what was she wearing?’

Chris Wilkinson column: Resilience impresses after relationship implodes at 80-plus

Anne is 88 and still shovels snow in the winter.

Loaner lifejackets available through the summer at Fuller Lake Park in Chemainus

Range of sizes offered on a first-come, first-served basis

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Ping-pong balls of fire dropped to merge two B.C. wildfires

The merger is considered successful by BC Wildfire Services

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Haida Gwaii village faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Housing is tight and the village is pretty close to zero vacancy

Most Read