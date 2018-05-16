Coastal United’s Gavin Moses beats a Sonalt Fury player to the ball during the U12 championship game, with Riley Seymour in the background. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Duncan players share in U12 gold at Cowichan Eagles Soccer Tournament

Coastal United wins U12, Quwutsun FC third in U10

A team that included athletes from Duncan won the U12 division at the Cowichan Eagles 16th Annual Youth Soccer Tournament last weekend.

Made up of players from Duncan, Ladysmith, Campbell River and Victoria, Coastal United FC prevailed over Esquimalt’s Sonalt Fury in the U12 championship game. Third place in the division went to the Tlowitsis Warriors from Alert Bay.

Another Duncan team claimed some hardware as Quwutsun FC finished third in the U10 division behind first-place We Wai Kai FC from Campbell River and the second-place Saanich Royals.

We Wai Kai took home three division championships, as they also won the U7 and U14 titles. The Penelakut Predators were second in the U17 division, followed by the Saanich Warriors in third.

Second-place in the U14 division went to the T.I. Braves from Turner Island, and WSANEC from West Saanich was third.

