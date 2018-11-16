Duncan Christian Chargers just miss provincial volleyball wildcard berth

Final match between DCS and Unity goes down to the wire

The Duncan Christian Chargers narrowly missed out on a berth in the provincial senior boys volleyball championships following a three-team wildcard tournament in their own gym on Tuesday.

The Chargers defeated North Vancouver’s Brockton 25-17, 25-15 in the first match of the day, and Chilliwack’s Unity Christian also beat Brockton 25-14, 25-20, setting up a showdown between DCS and Unity for the final berth in the provincial tournament.

Unity won the first set 25-19, but Duncan Christian rallied from a 19-12 deficit to win the second set 25-21. That forced a third and final game, in which Unity just slipped by Duncan 17-15.

“Wow, what a finish to a great year of senior boys volleyball,” said Scott Harder, who coached DCS this season with his son, Nick. “The entire team whether on the bench or on the court gave everything they had left and only lost by two points. We are very proud of how hard the guys worked throughout the year and they had fun too.”

The Chargers bid farewell to graduating players Vince Fernandez, Ben Kapteyn and Jesse Greir.