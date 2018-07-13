Alex Gammie (right) celebrates with the rest of the B.C. boys combo team after winning gold at the YBC national championships in Calgary in April. (Submitted)

Duncan bowlers hit it big on national stage

Alex Gammie wins team gold and individual silver in Calgary

Two bowlers from Duncan Lanes experienced success on the provincial and national levels earlier this year.

Alex Gammie won gold in the bantam boys division at the B.C. tenpin championships at Duncan Lanes in February, then represented the province at the YBC national championships in Calgary in April, taking silver in singles and helping the B.C. boys combo team to gold.

Logan Harvey, who won silver in the bantam boys division at the B.C. tenpin championships, went to the Canadian Tenpin Federation tournament in Montreal, also winning silver in his division and gold in the doubles competition.

Another Duncan Lanes bowler, Amber Kelly, won silver in the junior girls division at the B.C. tenpin championships in February. Brady Wratten nearly made it a sweep for Duncan Lanes in the bantam boys division as he finished fourth, just three points out of third.

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

