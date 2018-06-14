Aidan Doyle competes in lead climbing at the 2017 Youth World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria last September. (Shane Murdoch photo)

Doyle brothers to climb for Canada at Youth Worlds

Cowichan Valley climbers already boast international experience

Cowichan Valley climbers Aidan and Brennan Doyle will head to Moscow, Russia in August to represent Canada at the Youth World Championships.

Aidan, 16, has been named to the boulder, lead and speed teams, and Brennan, 14, has been named to the lead and speed teams.

Both brothers are coming off excellent seasons that included outstanding performances at the Pan Am championships in November and the Canadian national championships earlier this spring.

Aidan finished first at the Canadian youth speed championships and second in the lead championships, both of which were held in Victoria in May, and third in the national bouldering championships in Quebec in February. He also placed first in Canada in the combined event, which is the discipline that will be contested at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

On the international scene, Aidan competed in the Youth World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria last September, placing 41st in speed, 48th in lead and 55th in bouldering.

In November, Aidan competed at the Panamerican Youth Championships in Montreal, finishing fifth in the combined event and in bouldering, seventh in lead and 11th in speed.

At the national men’s level, Aidan placed 12th in the bouldering finals in Toronto in March and 19th in the lead finals in Victoria in May.

Brennan Doyle finished second in lead and fourth in speed at the national youth championships, and 26th in speed and 63rd in lead at the Youth World Championships in Austria.

Brennan also finished eighth in speed and 11th in lead at the Panamerican Youth Championships in Montreal.

Doyle brothers to climb for Canada at Youth Worlds

Cowichan Valley climbers already boast international experience

