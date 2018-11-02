Desirae Ridenour won three gold medals at the 2017 Canada Summer Games. (Team BC photo)

Desirae Ridenour cracks top 10 at Junior World Grand Finals

Cowichan Bay triathlete continues globe-trotting success

Cowichan Bay’s Desirae Ridenour had a pair of top-10 finishes at the ITU Junior World Triathlon Grand Finals held at Gold Coast, Australia last month.

Ridenour finished eighth in the individual event, where she was the top Canadian, and was part of the Canadian junior/U23 mixed relay team that placed seventh.

Ridenour finished the individual race in one hour and nine seconds (10:14 swim, 30:72 cycle, 18:27 run), 59 seconds out of first place and two seconds back of seventh. The next Canadian was Victoria’s Hannah Henry, who finished 12th in 1:00:18.

The Canadian team finished the mixed relay in 1:22:46, 2:19 back of first-place France and 17 seconds back of the sixth-place Americans.

“I’m pretty disappointed with how the individual race turned out,” Ridenour said in an email. “An error in the swim (pushed off course), left me chasing. I missed the lead pack by a few seconds. Consequently, I rode solo for the first lap until I got caught by the chase pack. I did the best I could to salvage the race, but it wasn’t enough to get the result I was hoping. Unfortunately, making small mistakes at a World Champs can have big consequences.”

Earlier this month, Ridenour finished 14th at an elite women’s World Cup race in Salinas, Ecuador, where she was again the top Canadian with a time of 59:11 (9:39/30:17/17:30). She is currently in Europe for Super League events in Malta and Mallorca.

Previous story
‘Textbook’ road win as Cowichan LMG holds off Lakehill
Next story
Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs end regular season with win

Just Posted

‘Dead Man’s Penny’ remembers war, sacrifice for Duncan business owner

Plaque commemorates owner’s soldier grandfather

Desirae Ridenour cracks top 10 at Junior World Grand Finals

Cowichan Bay triathlete continues globe-trotting success

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs end regular season with win

‘Dogs down Longhorns 35-0

Editorial: Legal cannabis shops seems stuck in bureaucratic headache

Why is it taking so long for any marijuana shops to open in the Cowichan Valley?

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Cowichan Coffee Time: MacGregor ‘most collegial’

• Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been nominated under… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for 1864 hanging of Tsilhqot’in chiefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to Tsilhqot’in community members for 1864 hanging of chiefs

New Brunswick’s Liberal government falls after throne speech defeated

Premier Brian Gallant told the legislature he would be going to the lieutenant-governor to resign.

Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Quebec in historic Churchill Falls dispute

It is one of Canada’s bitterest interprovincial feuds, the notorious 1969 Churchill Falls hydro deal between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

4 seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Most Read