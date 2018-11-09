Vince Fernandez and Ben Kapteyn were named to the Island single-A boys volleyball championship all-star team. (Submitted)

DCS Chargers get another shot at volleyball provincials

Duncan Christian will host wildcard tournament on Tuesday

A second-place finish at the Island championships on Wednesday means the Duncan Christian Chargers senior boys volleyball team will play host to a three-team tournament next Tuesday with a wildcard berth at provincials on the line.

The Chargers won their first two matches on Wednesday, beating Ucluelet 25-16, 25-13 and Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Academy 25-13, 23-25, 15-4.

That led to a thrilling semifinal against host Nanaimo Christian. The Chargers won the opening game 25-14, only to be edged 26-24 in the second game. Trailing 8-1 in the final set, the Chargers came back to prevail 15-13 and advance to the final.

St. Andrew’s won the Island championship match 25-18, 25-16 to secure a guaranteed berth at provincials.

Ben Kapteyn and Vincent Fernandez were named Island tournament all-stars.

“The guys played their hearts out today against some great teams,” said Scott Harder, who coaches DCS along with his son, Nick. “There were some amazing moments with the guys playing their best passing game of the season against the hard-hitting St. Andrew’s School. We are looking forward to hosting the two Mainland teams on Tuesday for another chance to make the final provincial spot.”

The wildcard tournament will include DCS, Lower Mainland No. 2 seed Brockton, and the yet-to-be determined Fraser Valley No. 2 seed.

DCS will play the Fraser Valley team at 1:45 p.m., followed by Brockton vs. the Fraser Valley seed at 3 p.m., and finally DCS vs. Brockton at 4:15 p.m.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats
Next story
Nooky Wood torches Twilighters in Old Boys match

Just Posted

DCS Chargers get another shot at volleyball provincials

Duncan Christian will host wildcard tournament on Tuesday

Diversity celebrated as North Cowichan’s new council sworn in

Mayor Al Siebring says he likes council’s diversity

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

Red Arrow ties Castaways in Div. 4 soccer showdown

Owen Meyland scores for Cowichan in hard-fought match

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

Most Read