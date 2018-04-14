CVWC wants to develop wrestling’s future stars

Introductory camp starts on April 23

Youngsters who are interested in the sport of wrestling but aren’t sure if they want to join a team yet will have a chance to give the sport a try at the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club’s upcoming Future Wrestling Stars camp.

Beginning April 23, sessions will take place at Queen of Angels School every Monday for eight weeks, giving athletes between the ages of five and 10 an introduction to wrestling.

Classes will include wrestling games, other basics of the sport, and “lots of fun,” according to CVWC head coach Nick Zuback.

“It’s a nice stepping stone,” he elaborated. “For the eight-and nine-year-olds, who like wrestling, maybe it will get them thinking about joining the club. It’s not so intimidating.”

The camp is $90 per wrestler. For more information, contact Zuback at 250-815-0959 or email nzuback@hotmail.com

