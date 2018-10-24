Stephanie Mould will represent Canada in a top cadet tournament in Japan next month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan wrestler Stephanie Mould jetting to Japan

CVWC star will compete for Canada in Saori Cup

Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club star Stephanie Mould is headed overseas next month to represent Canada at a top youth tournament.

Mould will compete at the Saori Cup in Tsu, Japan on Nov. 3-4, where she hopes to pick up tips from some of the best female wrestlers in the world.

“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “In every weight class in the world, Japanese women are in first place, so I will get to train with the best. I’m hoping to go there and find out what they do, and see the different training styles.”

Japanese wrestlers start young, said Mould, who herself got into the sport six years ago as a 10-year-old in Grade 6 at Queen of Angels School. She is now in Grade 12 at Cowichan Secondary.

Wrestlers had to place in the top three at nationals in the cadet or juvenile divisions, or have high standings at provincials, to qualify for Canada’s Saori Cup team. Mould checked both boxes by finishing third in her weight class in cadet nationals last year, and second in the provincial championships.

The Canadian team of eight cadet girls and a group of school-age male wrestlers will fly to Japan on Oct. 31. They’ll spend just three days in Japan before flying back.

“I’m a little nervous about the time difference,” Mould admitted. “But I think it will be worth it.”

Mould has has wrestled at meets in the U.S., but never outside North America. Her only experience overseas was a trip to Europe with her family when she was five.

“This is the first time I get to remember it,” she noted.

There won’t be much time for sightseeing this time, however, as the Canadians will probably spend most of their lone non-competition day shaking off any jetlag.

“We have one day where there’s nothing scheduled,” Mould said. “But that’s right after we fly.”

Mould plans to take things one match at a time at the tournament.

“Last year, no Canadians won a match, so I’m hoping to score,” she said. “It would be great to win my first match, but mostly I’m going for the experience.”

Previous story
Twin losses for local women’s soccer teams
Next story
Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read