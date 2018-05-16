Cowichan golfers to take on cancer

Annual event has raised $600,000

The Parkland (formerly Chevron) Golfers Against Cancer Tournament is scheduled for June 8 at three Cowichan Valley golf courses.

Hosting are Arbutus Ridge Golf Club, Mount Brenton Golf Club, and Cowichan Golf & Country Club.

This fun-filled day on the links is suitable for golfers of all skill levels and will be followed by a fantastic dinner, with live and silent auctions at Arbutus Ridge. The entry fee of $130 includes golf at any one of the courses and dinner. Dinner alone is available for $50. Entry forms are available at each of the golf courses.

The event has been a major supporter of the Canadian Cancer Society for 29 years and last year raised over $45,000, bringing the total raised over the years to more than $600,000.

Funds raised this year will be directed in part to the Victoria Lodge, which provides a home away from home for cancer patients and their loved ones during treatment, and Camp Pringle on Shawnigan Lake, which is a recreational support program for children and teens who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Contact Warren Sharples at 250-929-6443 or wgsharp@shaw.ca for more information.

