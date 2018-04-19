Cowichan Caps get two to close out Marcoux trade

The Caps acquired Ryan Moon and Daine Dubois from Trail to wrap up the transaction.

RYAN MOON

The Cowichan Valley Capitals completed the December trade that sent goalie Adam Marcoux to the Trail Smoke Eaters when they received a pair of 1999-born forwards last week.

Kelowna product Moon played 42 games for Trail in the 2017-18 season, recording 11 points (four goals and seven assists) and posting 34 penalty minutes, then had no points and six penalty minutes in 11 playoff games. As a rookie the year before, Moon had 19 points (10 goals and nine assists) in 47 games, with 24 penalty minutes.

Dubois, who hails from Williams Lake, had six goals, four assists and 16 penalty minutes in 41 appearances with the Smokies in 2017-18, then got into two playoff games without recording a point. He played the previous season with the major midget Cariboo Cougars, scoring 67 points in 40 games.

Marcoux started the season in Cowichan, playing 23 games in his second season with the Caps and first as the No. 1 goalie. After going 9-12 with a 3.94 goals-against average, he requested a trade and landed in Trail, where he went 12-10-1 in 24 games with a 2.78 GAA. He also appeared in all 16 playoff games as Trail reached the third round, going 9-7 with a 3.49 GAA.

