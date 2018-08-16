Pictured here in a game against the Capitals in 2016, Vincent Millette (left) was acquired by Cowichan last weekend. (Black Press photo)

Cowichan Capitals make another trade with camp on the horizon

New arrival Vincent Millette will be on hand when camp opens on Aug. 20

With their training camp and the 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League season on the horizon, the Cowichan Valley Capitals completed another off-season trade last weekend.

The Caps got 20-year-old forward Vincent Millette from Nanaimo for defenceman Austin Chorney. Chorney’s time on the roster was brief, as he was only recently acquired from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for forward Daine Dubois. Like Chorney, Dubois never had a chance to suit up for the Caps; he came to Cowichan from the Trail Smoke Eaters earlier in the off-season, along with forward Ryan Moon, to complete the deal that saw goalie Adam Marcoux go to Trail in December.

Millette spent the past two seasons with the Clippers. In 2017-18, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound product of Blainville, Quebec tallied 13 goals and nine assists in 40 games. He has played 98 regular-season games in the BCHL, totalling 18 goals and 43 points, as well as 11 playoff games, with two assists.

Millette joins Preston Brodziak, Lucas Vanroboys and David Melaragni as players acquired by the Caps from Nanaimo since hiring former Clippers head coach Mike Vandekamp in April.

The Capitals’ main camp opens Aug. 20.

Previous story
Aheadbyacentury looking for Triple Crown breakthrough in the Breeders’ Stakes

Just Posted

Cowichan Capitals make another trade with camp on the horizon

New arrival Vincent Millette will be on hand when camp opens on Aug. 20

Maple Mountain fire ‘under control’, no longer actively burning

Workers still looking for hot spots

Have you seen this white Ford flatdeck truck? It’s stolen

North Cowichan/ Duncan Mounties ask for help in locating a stolen truck

Cowichan Valley Regional District auditing roadside recycling due to costly contamination

Many residents need recycling education

UPDATE: Chemainus woman feeling ‘vulnerable’ after break-in, theft of statue

Stolen in Chemainus on Aug. 14

B.C. wildfires 2018: Hazy skies impacting crews in spotting new fires

18,000 people are on an evacuation alert, with 3,000 homes under an evacuation order

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

UPDATED: Vancouver Island community under evacuation alert due to wildfire

BC Wildfire Service says steep terrain near Zeballos poses challenge as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

Most Read