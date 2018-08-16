Cowichan Capitals make another trade with camp on the horizon

New arrival Vincent Millette will be on hand when camp opens on Aug. 20

Pictured here in a game against the Capitals in 2016, Vincent Millette (left) was acquired by Cowichan last weekend. (Black Press photo)

With their training camp and the 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League season on the horizon, the Cowichan Valley Capitals completed another off-season trade last weekend.

The Caps got 20-year-old forward Vincent Millette from Nanaimo for defenceman Austin Chorney. Chorney’s time on the roster was brief, as he was only recently acquired from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for forward Daine Dubois. Like Chorney, Dubois never had a chance to suit up for the Caps; he came to Cowichan from the Trail Smoke Eaters earlier in the off-season, along with forward Ryan Moon, to complete the deal that saw goalie Adam Marcoux go to Trail in December.

Millette spent the past two seasons with the Clippers. In 2017-18, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound product of Blainville, Quebec tallied 13 goals and nine assists in 40 games. He has played 98 regular-season games in the BCHL, totalling 18 goals and 43 points, as well as 11 playoff games, with two assists.

Millette joins Preston Brodziak, Lucas Vanroboys and David Melaragni as players acquired by the Caps from Nanaimo since hiring former Clippers head coach Mike Vandekamp in April.

The Capitals’ main camp opens Aug. 20.