Cowichan Capitals get jump on recruiting

Cowichan lands defenceman and forward in early commitments

The only B.C. Hockey League team to miss the 2018 playoffs, the Cowichan Valley Capitals got a head start over the rest of the pack in off-season recruiting, and have already announced a pair of commitments for 2018-19.

On Feb. 25, the Caps announced the signing of J.J. Berdal, and three days later, they announced that Kolton Cousins has inked for next year.

A 5-foot-8, 141-pound 2000-born defenceman, Berdal was the leading scorer for his team, the D.C. Everest Evergreens of the Wisconsin Prep Hockey League, this season, scoring 24 goals and assisting on 26 others for 50 points in 24 games.

“I chose Cowichan because I really feel like the style of play fits my game,” Berdal said. “I am looking forward to helping in the community and on the ice, and look forward to meeting my new teammates this August at camp.”

Berdal recorded 56 goals and 120 points in 94 games over four high school seasons, adding eight points in seven playoff games.

Notably, Berdal has already committed to NCAA Div. I Colorado College for 2020-21, the same school that 2017-18 Capitals forward Ty Pochipinski will head to next season.

Cousins, a 2001-born forward, played four games for the Capitals during the 2017-18 campaign, recording two penalty minutes. In 34 games for the Delta Hockey Academy’s Midget Prep team, he has posted seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points, along with 28 penalty minutes.

“I’m beyond excited to start my junior hockey career with the Cowichan Capitals,” Cousins said. “During my visit in early February, I felt at home as all the coaching staff and team made myself feel welcome. I’m looking forward to being a part of a team that the community can be proud of on and off the ice.”

