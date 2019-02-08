Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Jaime Russell scores the decisive try for Cowichan in their 29-25 win over Bayside last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The combined Cowichan and Westshore First Division women’s rugby team took the field at Piggy Park for the first time on Saturday, and got away with a closely contested 29-25 victory over a visiting Bayside squad.

“Westshore is a very strong Premier side, and they have a small group of ladies who just want to play for fun, and we have been struggling the first half with getting enough players each game,” coach Sherry Spence explained. “So this is a win-win situation for everyone.”

Jenna Bugden scored on the first play of Saturday’s home game, which was as much of a back-and-forth affair as the final score suggests. Dani Robb, Jamie Russell, Laura Russell and Tyson Beukeboom also scored, with Beukeboom slotting a pair of converts. Bugden and Beukeboom ended up sharing Player of the Game honours.

It was the second match of the spring season for the “Cowshore” side, which lost its first game to Comox a week earlier, getting two tries from Carolyn Gudmundseth in a 33-10 defeat.

If field conditions allow, Cowichan will play host to Abbotsford this Saturday, kicking off at noon.