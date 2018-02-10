Chargers end GNS tourney with win

DCS closes by beating Nanaimo Christian

The Duncan Christian School Chargers went out on a high note at the Glenlyon Norfolk School Island Showdown senior boys basketball tournament last weekend.

After losing their first two games, the Chargers dominated their last match, beating Nanaimo Christian 63-40 to finish seventh in the field.

The Chargers were edged 48-46 by West Point Grey in their tournament opener, just missing a spot in the top four. Player of the Game Josaia Nolin led DCS with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Matt Brandsma and Ben Kapteyn made their marks on the stats sheet with five and four steals, respectively.

The next game wasn’t as close as The Chargers fell to Unity Christian 61-44. Kapteyn earned Player of the Game honours for putting up 15 points and seven rebounds, while Jordan Wilson had eight points and Brandsma posted six points and three steals.

Wilson poured in six three-pointers and finished with 18 points to take Player of the Game honours as the Chargers closed out against Nanaimo Christian. Nolin added 14 points and nine rebounds, Vince Fernandez chipped in with 10 points, Kapteyn had nine boards, and Brandsma finished with five steals.

On Wednesday, the Chargers defeated Chemainus Secondary 71-55 in a league game at the DCS gym. Nolin led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, while Fernandez had 15 points and Nick Harder added 11.

Previous story
Morris and Lawes open with mixed results in doubles curling at Olympics

Just Posted

Car hits hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road

Driver restrained, taken away in ambulance

Chargers end GNS tourney with win

DCS closes by beating Nanaimo Christian

Hooper runs to victory in Cobble Hill 10K

Cowichan Bay runner beats UVic teammate by 26 seconds

Column T.W. Paterson: When doctors still made house calls

For 15 years Dr. Watson Dykes was Duncan’s leading, sometimes only, obstetrician and surgeon.

Duncan doctor raises health impacts of cell towers

Stephen Faulkner concerned about Safety Code 6

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Weaver calls for ‘immediate’ action to boost B.C. wine amid pipeline feud

‘Buy local’ campaign, wholesale prices and funding for increased exports suggestions by BC Green Party

‘Justice for Colten’ rally draws dozens in Vancouver after not-guilty verdict

Gathering comes one day after Gerald Stanley was found not guilty in death of Colten Boushie

VIDEO: Men free young buck tangled up in a barb-wire fence

Two men helped free a deer near Vermilion while another captured it on video

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

Most Read