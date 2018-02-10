Chargers end GNS tourney with win

The Duncan Christian School Chargers went out on a high note at the Glenlyon Norfolk School Island Showdown senior boys basketball tournament last weekend.

After losing their first two games, the Chargers dominated their last match, beating Nanaimo Christian 63-40 to finish seventh in the field.

The Chargers were edged 48-46 by West Point Grey in their tournament opener, just missing a spot in the top four. Player of the Game Josaia Nolin led DCS with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Matt Brandsma and Ben Kapteyn made their marks on the stats sheet with five and four steals, respectively.

The next game wasn’t as close as The Chargers fell to Unity Christian 61-44. Kapteyn earned Player of the Game honours for putting up 15 points and seven rebounds, while Jordan Wilson had eight points and Brandsma posted six points and three steals.

Wilson poured in six three-pointers and finished with 18 points to take Player of the Game honours as the Chargers closed out against Nanaimo Christian. Nolin added 14 points and nine rebounds, Vince Fernandez chipped in with 10 points, Kapteyn had nine boards, and Brandsma finished with five steals.

On Wednesday, the Chargers defeated Chemainus Secondary 71-55 in a league game at the DCS gym. Nolin led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six steals, while Fernandez had 15 points and Nick Harder added 11.