Caps make trade with Ontario team

Azzaro Tinling has been traded from the Cowichan Valley Capitals to the Nepean Raiders. (Citizen file)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals swapped 1999-born forwards with the Nepean Raiders of the Central Canada Hockey League on Monday.

Coming to the Caps is Olivier Gauthier a 5-foot-11, 175-pound product of Ferme-Neuve, Quebec. As a junior A rookie in 2017-18, Gauthier got into 61 games with the Raiders, scoring 18 goals and setting up 21 more for 39 points, with 36 penalty minutes.

Going the other way in the deal is Azzaro Tinling. Also a junior A rookie last season, the Pointe-Claire, Quebec native finished with 21 points on 12 goals and nine assists in 45 games, and racked up 51 penalty minutes.