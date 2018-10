The Cowichan Valley Capitals lost to the Wenatchee Wild by a final score of 8-1 in B.C. Hockey League action at Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Centre on Friday night.

Olivier Gauthier had the lone goal for the Caps. Blake Wood faced 50 shots in the Cowichan net, stopping 42.

The Caps (4-11-1-1) visit the Coquitlam Express (12-5-1) at Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday evening.