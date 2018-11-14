Brentwood boys finish 13th at provincial XC meet

Keaton Heisterman 12th overall to lead Brentwood

Runners begin a provincial championship race during the high school cross-country meet in Nanaimo. (Black Press photo)

Brentwood College School’s senior boys finished 13th out of 30 teams at the provincial high school cross-country running championships in Nanaimo on Nov. 3.

Keaton Heisterman finished 12th out of 262 individual senior boys runners, followed by teammates Hugh Rimmer in 84th, Sunil Cotterill in 152nd, and Juan Nevarro Perez in 183rd.

In the senior girls race, Jessica Castle of Cowichan Secondary finished 48th of 226 starters, while Brentwood’s Suzanna Graham was 65th and Ethel Yu of Queen Margaret’s School placed 142nd.

Runners from Frances Kelsey Secondary were the only qualifiers from the Cowichan Valley for the junior races at provincials. Caitlin Burdett finished 102nd out of 239 qualifiers in the junior girls race, and Miles Powell was 178th out of 277 junior boys entrants.

