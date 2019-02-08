Brentwood’s Ian Grabher was named an all-star as his team finished fifth at the Countdown to the Playoffs Tournament last weekend. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

The current iteration of Brentwood College School’s senior boys basketball team bears little resemblance to the squad that won back-to-back provincial AA championships in 2017 and 2018, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a contender.

Brentwood finished tied with Lambrick Park for fifth place at last weekend’s Countdown to the Playoffs Tournament — the first senior boys tournament at the school’s new athletic facility — and the team is gearing up for a strong playoff run.

“People don’t expect too much from us, but the boys are working hard and getting better,” head coach Blake Gage said. “If we keep improving, we should be in the mix at the AA level. The team seems to be starting to gel, and this is the time of year you want to do that. I’m excited for them.”

Brentwood opened the tournament with a 76-60 win over Reynolds Secondary last Thursday, then lost 74-67 to Langley Christian on Friday and wrapped up with a 77-61 victory over Seycove on Saturday. Langley Christian went on to lose the title game to Nanaimo District 65-61.

Thanks to the new athletic facility, this was the first time that all 16 teams were able to compete at the same site. In the past, half the games have been played at Shawnigan Lake School. That system worked fine, but it was nice to have everyone close together, Gage said.

“Shawnigan was great to co-host with,” he commented. “It was a terrific tournament with them for many years. But having all the teams at one facility adds to the atmosphere.”

Shawnigan also competed in the tournament last weekend, losing to St. Patrick’s 81-76 and Britannia 71-61 before beating Edward Milne 81-33 to finish tied for 13th.

Brentwood’s team may not be as dominant as it was last year, but Gage is pleased with where things sit right now.

“At this point in the year, you want to keep getting better, and I think we did that,” he said. “It was a great way to get prepared for the postseason.”

With many key players graduating last year, this team has just three Grade 12s, including Countdown to the Playoffs Tournament all-star Ian Grabher, with the remainder of the squad in Grade 10 or 11.

“It’s a young team, but they’re growing up,” Gage said. “And we’re getting good leadership from the group of returning 12s.”

One of those Grade 12s, Ian Grabher, was named a tournament all-star.

Brentwood will head into the South Island playoffs next week, where the top four will advance to Islands. Three teams from Islands go on to provincials.

“I think we have a good chance to advance to Islands,” Gage said. “I would be disappointed if we don’t. Once we get to Islands, anything can happen.”

“That’s our goal, but it’s not going to be easy.”

Previous story
Caps beat Grizzlies for first shootout win
Next story
Vancouver Island Pride Weekend coming to Mt. Washington

Just Posted

Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Cowichan teams with Westshore to field strong women’s rugby team

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

Missing and murdered men, women and children spur annual walk in Cowichan

For Jones, it’s important work and it’s personal.

Cowichan visitor centre could face funding shortfall

City of funding proposes to cut grant by $4,000

Editorial: Duncan cutting off its nose to spite its face with unilateral funding cut

It’s well worth the $30,000 the City of Duncan contributes annually.

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Virus found among Atlantic salmon ‘poses minimal risk’ to Fraser River sockeye – DFO

Findings released after judge overturns DFO policy allowing transfer of fish without PRV screening

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Vancouver Island Pride Weekend coming to Mt. Washington

VIP events will be held Feb. 28 to March 3

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Most Read