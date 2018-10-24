AA field hockey Islands at Sportsplex Friday and Saturday

Three teams from the Cowichan Valley will be in action on Friday and Saturday as Brentwood College School plays host to the AA Island field hockey championships at the Cowichan Sportsplex.

Brentwood will be joined at the tournament by Frances Kelsey and Shawnigan Lake School, as well as Lambrick Park, St. Michaels University School and Glenlyon Norfolk. SMUS and GNS are currently tied for first in the South and will play a game on Wednesday to determine seeding.

Four berths at the provincial tournament are up for grabs, and all three Valley teams are in contention.

“We have a young team experience-wise,” Brentwood head coach Alanna Martin said. “Many have less than one year of experience with the game; therefore, our goal all year is to play our best and to learn and improve. We are hoping to finish at least second in our pool and, if we earn a berth to provincials, we would be thrilled as this would be a great accomplishment for our team.”

Shawnigan and Kelsey will square off in the tournament opener at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by South 1 (SMUS or GNS) vs. Lambrick at 10 a.m., Kelsey vs South 2 at 11:30 a.m., Brentwood vs Lambrick at 1 p.m., Shawnigan vs. South 2 at 2:30 p.m. and South 1 vs. Brentwood at 4 p.m.

Playoff games begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the Island championship match at 3:45 p.m.

The AAA Island tournament will take place in Victoria this weekend, with Cowichan Secondary School in contention for the Island title.