AA field hockey Islands at Sportsplex Friday and Saturday

Host Brentwood joined by Kelsey, Shawnigan, three others

Three teams from the Cowichan Valley will be in action on Friday and Saturday as Brentwood College School plays host to the AA Island field hockey championships at the Cowichan Sportsplex.

Brentwood will be joined at the tournament by Frances Kelsey and Shawnigan Lake School, as well as Lambrick Park, St. Michaels University School and Glenlyon Norfolk. SMUS and GNS are currently tied for first in the South and will play a game on Wednesday to determine seeding.

Four berths at the provincial tournament are up for grabs, and all three Valley teams are in contention.

“We have a young team experience-wise,” Brentwood head coach Alanna Martin said. “Many have less than one year of experience with the game; therefore, our goal all year is to play our best and to learn and improve. We are hoping to finish at least second in our pool and, if we earn a berth to provincials, we would be thrilled as this would be a great accomplishment for our team.”

Shawnigan and Kelsey will square off in the tournament opener at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by South 1 (SMUS or GNS) vs. Lambrick at 10 a.m., Kelsey vs South 2 at 11:30 a.m., Brentwood vs Lambrick at 1 p.m., Shawnigan vs. South 2 at 2:30 p.m. and South 1 vs. Brentwood at 4 p.m.

Playoff games begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the Island championship match at 3:45 p.m.

The AAA Island tournament will take place in Victoria this weekend, with Cowichan Secondary School in contention for the Island title.

Previous story
DCS Chargers finish third at soccer Islands
Next story
Twin losses for local women’s soccer teams

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read