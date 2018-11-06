‘Yes’ votes suck more money from CVRD taxpayers

Duncan and North Cowichan have elected a new mayor and there are several new directors elected in the CVRD as well.

The people in the Cowichan Valley voted in favour of the two referendums, in other words we gave the CVRD permission to suck another $1.5 million out of our pockets so they can hire some more bureaucrats, pay them a six figure salary and have no responsibility. They will have a job for the rest of their working years and a pension people in the private sector can only dream about. It was just revealed that people with government jobs make 10 per cent more money than people in the private sector doing the same work and have more responsibility.

Leo Kasbergen

Duncan