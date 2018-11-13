Surely it’s time to abandon this practice of shunting exhibitors out of the town square in winter.

Why was a car driving right through the Farmers’ Market?

Went to the Duncan Farmers’ Market on Saturday, nearly got run over by a car driving right through the middle of the crowd of shoppers, kids, dogs and other innocents.

Surely it’s time to abandon this seasonal practice of shunting exhibitors out of the town square in winter. It might have made sense years ago when there were only a handful. But last weekend there were over 70 trying to make do up Ingram Street almost as far as the next block.

It’s time for the new mayor and council to take this in hand. What genius thought it would be a good idea to drive a stake through the heart of Duncan’s well-known, popular, eminently successful and hitherto safe Farmers’ Market, anyway? Answers, please!

Tom Masters

Chemainus