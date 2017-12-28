Why so many power outages in Duncan?

It is about time we got some action on this power situation.

During the last few weeks, Duncan has been “in the dark” with power failures, one after the other for one reason after another, and it is a bad situation. After all, it is almost 2018 and we dawdle along in the “dark ages”. I know they always have an excuse ready for the failure.

I am a government retiree and have travelled extensively in Washington State, and British Columbia and have talked to many people about this situation. They do have power problems but not to the extent we do. I believe it is time something was done about the situation. I am tired of re-setting clocks, freezing my butt off, skipping my cup of coffee in the morning, in the dark in the shower. These power outages are getting beyond the norm. Either fix it right or we go back to the good old candle, gas mantle and oil lamp days and start all over again with dependablility in our daily lives, and get rid of what is causing this problem, be it human troubles or whatever.

It snows in the Interior, too, and a lot worse than here. Are we getting a “snow job” in power management?

Ron Barnard

Duncan

