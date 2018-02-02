Why enforce this bylaw and ignore others?

This roadside stopping place created a very welcoming spot

Questioning the focus on one bylaw while not enforcing several others of importance:

Several weeks ago, we witnessed a young, new neighbour energetically clearing out blackberry vines, wild grasses, weeds and garbage from a watershed property owned by North Cowichan. The property, edged by a residential road leading to a major hiking area, was then further improved by grass cutting, the placement of a concrete based picnic table and two concrete planters. This roadside stopping place created a very welcoming spot — a possible resting spot, a possible gathering spot — for the neighbours, the many hikers and the many cyclists known to use the park.

We fully support and applaud this community minded labour of love. At no initial cost to the municipality, and likely no future costs to the municipality, our neighbour beautified and made welcoming our street for all to enjoy.

Imagine our surprise and disappointment when we saw this same neighbour dismantling this lovely resting spot.

A North Cowichan enforcement officer had requested that the picnic table and planters be removed, and the property returned to its original state. Would that mean blackberry bushes, weeds and garbage too?

We understand and appreciate the need for bylaws and their enforcement. We not only hope, but expect that there would be common sense in the enforcement of all bylaws. Like the ones regarding illegal suites in our neighbourhood and unleashed animals damaging our property. We think the focus should be on follow up for the family that willfully cut municipality trees in order to expand their lot. The focus should be on correcting dangerous situations, and damaging situations that may pose future maintenance challenges for the municipality. These would not appear to be the criteria presented by the picnic table.

We moved here from a large city in another province. There, neighbourhood groups were encouraged to gather, plan and take ownership and long term responsibility for small public parcels of land within their boundaries. The requirements were that the improvements be safe, be maintained and open to all. As a result there were many lovely mini parks of landscaping throughout the city.

North Cowichan: we are extremely disappointed in your mean-spirited, selective enforcement of bylaws. Complaint driven bylaw enforcement divides communities. Why not create processes for building communities? And why not support those willing to work at maintaining YOUR messy watershed lot?

Leanne Forest

North Cowichan

Most Read