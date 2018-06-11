the political far right entities evoke the good times from the past

We make gains, then vote for regression

Animal minds and particularly the human animal tend to forget traumatic and painful things from the past. That is needed to keep us from going crazy from all those painful memories.

The far right political elite are aware of that phenomenon and when the masses gain human rights that allow us to have a decent life it threatens their control of the masses.

That being said; the political far right entities evoke the good times from the past to deal with bumps in the road leading to better times. We gain human betterment then vote for regression; that is why democracy is a myth.

Art Seger

Duncan