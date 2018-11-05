Water, housing referendums need second look

My basic issue is identifying roles and responsibilities.

Water, housing referendums need second look

I would like to respond to some of the letters to the editor following our recent local elections.

My basic issue is identifying roles and responsibilities. The CVRD has zero, ziltch and NO responsibility for watershed protection or providing anything for housing. These are provincial and federal responsibilities. Not to mention the fact that the senior levels of government are also inventing new ways to tax us while the local governments do the same, i.e. the carbon tax. To be saddling us with further unnecessary taxation is another example of lack of understanding of the local politicians’ roles and responsibilities.

While I am at it, let me address the other issue that is being foisted upon us while even the proponents lack understanding of the matter. Proportional representation. An idea proposed by fringe and unelectable parties to get their foot in the door by another means. Check Italy’s government and ask yourself if you want that kind of mess. Also ask yourself if you want to pay for 10 or so additional MLAs and their bureaucrats. If the elected officials really wanted to fix the mess, outlaw parties. Elect people with no party affiliation and let them work together to resolve issues and plan carefully where to spend our hard earned dollars.

Taxation alone is pushing many of us, particularly seniors on fixed incomes, to desperate measures just to survive. If you, like me, got that $4 increase in our federal OAS, what a thrill. The new taxation by the CVRD will more than eat up that minor increase.

I really hope some of the newly elected local politicians will see clearly enough to take a second look at the water and housing referendums and not proceed with the initiatives. It will only increase the number of bureaucrats and the result will produce nothing of value except to feed and pay for more studies with no tangible results.

Worried and concerned.

Jack Peake

Duncan

Previous story
We have chance to be 1st province to modernize elections
Next story
Cost of referendum programs not displayed before vote

Just Posted

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Cowichan advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

North Cowichan to make zoning applications more transparent with online tool

New online tool to be introduced in new year

Legal cannabis stores unlikely to open in Cowichan anytime soon

Taking a long time to process applications

Cowichan senior warns of property theft

Driveway lamps stolen from home in Lakes Road area

VIDEO: Tower of Song celebrates Leonard Cohen at Duncan Showroom

Join Glenna Garramone and Oliver Swain to remember the live and music of the legendary Cohen

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

B.C. residents convicted in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Person dies after fall from building at Vancouver Island University

Classes cancelled for the day at Nanaimo campus, support offered to students and employees

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

Video: A rare moose triple high jump

A trio of moose were caught on camera clearing a backyard fence with ease in Didsbury, Alberta.

Bruce McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019: judge

McArthur is accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan revealed the error and compensation package Monday

Most Read