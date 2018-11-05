Water, housing referendums need second look

I would like to respond to some of the letters to the editor following our recent local elections.

My basic issue is identifying roles and responsibilities. The CVRD has zero, ziltch and NO responsibility for watershed protection or providing anything for housing. These are provincial and federal responsibilities. Not to mention the fact that the senior levels of government are also inventing new ways to tax us while the local governments do the same, i.e. the carbon tax. To be saddling us with further unnecessary taxation is another example of lack of understanding of the local politicians’ roles and responsibilities.

While I am at it, let me address the other issue that is being foisted upon us while even the proponents lack understanding of the matter. Proportional representation. An idea proposed by fringe and unelectable parties to get their foot in the door by another means. Check Italy’s government and ask yourself if you want that kind of mess. Also ask yourself if you want to pay for 10 or so additional MLAs and their bureaucrats. If the elected officials really wanted to fix the mess, outlaw parties. Elect people with no party affiliation and let them work together to resolve issues and plan carefully where to spend our hard earned dollars.

Taxation alone is pushing many of us, particularly seniors on fixed incomes, to desperate measures just to survive. If you, like me, got that $4 increase in our federal OAS, what a thrill. The new taxation by the CVRD will more than eat up that minor increase.

I really hope some of the newly elected local politicians will see clearly enough to take a second look at the water and housing referendums and not proceed with the initiatives. It will only increase the number of bureaucrats and the result will produce nothing of value except to feed and pay for more studies with no tangible results.

Worried and concerned.

Jack Peake

Duncan